Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.