Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.