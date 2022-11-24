 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joe and Sean's "Snow Search" weather outlook for Nov. 25 to Dec. 6

Joe and Sean's "Snow Search" weather outlook for Nov. 25 to Dec. 6

It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert