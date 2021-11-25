 Skip to main content
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Martinsville Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

