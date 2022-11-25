Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 40F. Winds light and variab…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…