 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert