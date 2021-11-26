Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
