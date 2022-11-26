 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joe and Sean's "Snow Search" weather outlook for Nov. 25 to Dec. 6

Joe and Sean's "Snow Search" weather outlook for Nov. 25 to Dec. 6

It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert