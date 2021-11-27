 Skip to main content
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

