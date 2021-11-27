Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Marti…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy with showers. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at…