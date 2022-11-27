Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
