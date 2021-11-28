Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
