Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Generally fair. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.