 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert