Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
