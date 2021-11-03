Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.