Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

