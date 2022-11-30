Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
The polar vortex is a band of strong winds, high up in the atmosphere, spinning counter-clockwise around the North Pole.