For the drive home in Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees toda…
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It sho…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Partly cloudy…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The…