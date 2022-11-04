 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

