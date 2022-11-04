This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
