 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert