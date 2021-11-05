Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.