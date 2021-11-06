 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Martinsville: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert