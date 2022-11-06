This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
