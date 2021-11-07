This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
