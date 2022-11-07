Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect cle…
This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…