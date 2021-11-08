 Skip to main content
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

