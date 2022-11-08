Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.