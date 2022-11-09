 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

