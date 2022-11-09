For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect cle…
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Martinsville. It looks to …