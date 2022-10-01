 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

