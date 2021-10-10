 Skip to main content
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

