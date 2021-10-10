This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
