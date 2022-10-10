Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.