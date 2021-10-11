Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is for…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today'…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. H…
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calli…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 61F. W…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Par…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Scattere…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Martinsville f…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.