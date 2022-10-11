 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

