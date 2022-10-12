Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 de…
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…