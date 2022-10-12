Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.