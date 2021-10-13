 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Martinsville: Generally fair. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert