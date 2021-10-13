Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Generally fair. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.