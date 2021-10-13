For the drive home in Martinsville: Generally fair. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is for…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today'…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted …
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 61F. W…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Par…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Scattere…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Martinsville f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday.…
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.