Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.