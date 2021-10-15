 Skip to main content
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

