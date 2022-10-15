Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.