For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 de…
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It lo…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. F…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.