Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.