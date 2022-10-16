 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

