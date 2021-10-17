 Skip to main content
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

