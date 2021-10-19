Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.