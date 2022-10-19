 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

