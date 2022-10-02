 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

