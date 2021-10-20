 Skip to main content
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

