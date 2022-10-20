Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.