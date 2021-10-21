 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert