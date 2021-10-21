Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.