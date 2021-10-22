This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is f…
This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be…