For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Martinsville. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Mod…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the …
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 52F. Winds lig…
This evening in Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Marti…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 deg…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…