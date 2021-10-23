Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is f…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be…
This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Martinsville's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It lo…