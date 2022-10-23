 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

