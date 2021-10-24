Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecas…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatur…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Martinsville's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It lo…