 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert