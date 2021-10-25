 Skip to main content
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

