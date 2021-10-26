Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.